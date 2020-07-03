Advertisement

TGIF Forecast!

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with just a few coastal small stray showers around the Forgotten Coast. We’ll see an isolated rain chance near the coast this morning, but a better chance for afternoon storms later today.

Otherwise, it’s fairly warm and humid with temperatures and dew points in the 70s. We’ll warm up fast under the mostly to partly sunny sky this morning. Temperatures reach the upper 80s near 90 degrees by lunchtime.

We’ll create some daytime heating showers and storms heading into the afternoon with help from the sea breeze and a lack of subsidence in the atmosphere now that our surface high has slid further west and a broader troughing pattern is setting in along the Eastern US. The troughing pattern is still lending toward northerly steering winds in the mid levels, and any storms that pop up inland may drift down toward the coast. So we’ll have to keep a weather eye to the sky today for a scattered storm.

The troughing pattern to our north will push a stalled out front further into the Southeast come this weekend. That will be the focal point for greater lift, and likelier chances for us to run into a scattered storm over the upcoming weekend.

I don’t think either Saturday or Sunday appears to be a complete washout, or non-stop rain in any one place. But rather, we should plan on the potential of an hour or two’s worth of rain and to have a Plan B for outdoor activities for that time.

Storms on Independence day appear to start in the mid morning near the coast and head inland into the afternoon. They should start to diminish into the evening in time for fireworks by 9pm. The scattered storms return for Sunday as well, and we could be looking at about 1-3″ of rain through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with developing hit or miss storms into the midday and afternoon across the Panhandle. Highs today reach the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like temperatures near the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running unsettled through the weekend and into most of next week.

