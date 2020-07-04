Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. State health officials reported 11,445 new cases, a single-day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052. A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak. Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over this July Fourth holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact. By Tamara Lush and Cody Jackson. 384 words, AP Photos, SENT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For residents across America’s Sun Belt — business owners and workers, consumers and home buyers — the past three months have delivered about the scariest ride in memory. With coronavirus cases surging through the region, it’s far from clear whether the stops, starts and bumps in the economy are over. Or are they new normal? Will the Sun Belt remain gripped by doubt and uncertainty for months or years? What is clear is that no one feels able to relax and assume the best. No one, not even the top experts, can say when a vaccine or an effective treatment might be in sight. By Tamara Lush and Jim Vertuno, 1120 words, AP Photos, SENT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-911 PHOTO DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Center due to coronavirus. He was 78. Cooper was featured in an AP photo showing people fleeing the collapsing World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001. By the Palm Beach Post. UPCOMING, 4 p.m.

HOLY HILL, Fla. — The maker of the popular Whac-a-Mole arcade game hopes its newest offering will help users smash a new target: the coronavirus pandemic. Holly Hill-based Bob’s Space Racers recently rolled out its new line of “Hands-Free Sanitizer Stations” in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak. By Clayton Park, Daytona Beach News Journal, 920 words, SENT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Char Fontan Westfall of northern St. Johns County, whose Navy SEAL husband was killed in a scene depicted in the movie “Lone Survivor,” has written a book, “A Beautiful Tragedy,” about his death 15 years ago. Fifteen years ago in the mountains of Afghanistan, a rocket-propelled grenade struck an MH-47 Army Chinook helicopter that had raced to support four Navy SEALs who were outnumbered and pinned down on a rock-strewn ridge. The helicopter exploded in flames and plunged to earth, killing all 16 aboard. It’s a brief, crushing scene toward the end of the 2013 fact-based film “Lone Survivor,” in which Mark Wahlberg plays the only one of those four SEALs who made it to safety. For Char Fontan Westfall, though, that scene remains a nightmare all these years later, albeit a nightmare from which she has created a new, happy life — though not without much struggle along the way. By Matt Soergel, Florida Times Union, 1115 words, SENT. AP Photos.

WEST NILE VIRUS — Miami-Dade County health officials have confirmed four more local cases of West Nile virus, bringing the county total to 18 residents.

BKN--NBA RESTART-MENTAL HEALTH

The unusual resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority. Pelicans general manager David Griffin says it is “critical” and that New Orleans will have mindfulness training “every day.” Other teams say they have similar plans in place as 22 clubs prepare to resume play in a so-called “bubble” near Orlando, Florida. By Brett Martel. Sent: 850 words, photos

