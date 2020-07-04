Franklin County TDC grant program to help local nonprofits

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is offering grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Many of the events in Franklin County are hosted by nonprofits, and the TDC holds a grant program to help fund the promotion of these events.

TDC Director John Solomon said, the promotion of these events is important because it brings more people to Franklin County and benefits the entire community.

“It’s important to Franklin County and it’s visitors, as well as the nonprofit groups in Franklin County,” Soloman said. “They do so well with all the events they hold here in Franklin County. The TDC is thrilled to assist in any way.”

Grant applications can be found on the Franklin County TDC website.

The deadline is August 4th.

Events must be in their second year to apply.

