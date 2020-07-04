Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell reported for work after all. The 27-year-old Snell made headlines in May when he said he opposed the idea of players taking further pay reductions to start the season during a pandemic. But he says it wasn’t difficult to start playing again after the players’ agreement with Major League Baseball included their full pro-rated salaries. Snell says most of what he said in May was “correct.”

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Felipe Nasr has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the IMSA sports car race Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Action Express Racing said Friday that Gabby Chaves will replace Nasr and the Brazilian would quarantine in Miami. Nasr said he began to feel ill while driving Thursday to Daytona Beach. He says he had been in Miami about a month preparing for IMSA’s second race of the season and believed he had been taking proper precautions to avoid catching the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — Plenty of aches and pains around the NBA have healed in the almost-four-month span since the league had to suspend its season because of the pandemic. That means the 22 teams that will be arriving at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida next week should be coming in with mostly healthy rosters. Keeping players healthy once they get to Disney will be another challenge, as workloads ramp up quickly for the July 30 resumption of games. But least at the start of camps, rosters will be deeper than they were when the league shut down on March 11.

UNDATED (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert is standing tall, even after having coronavirus and dealing with an enormous amount of scorn after being diagnosed. Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus and that prompted many to blame him for the league's shutdown in response to the pandemic. Plenty of eyes will be on Gobert when the NBA season takes a giant step toward returning by having teams gather at the Disney complex in Central Florida over the next few days.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have all but guaranteed themselves the top two playoff seeds and face a balancing act when the NBA returns to action. While other teams will be fighting for a postseason berth or playoff seedings when they play the final eight regular season games in Florida, the Lakers and Bucks will be looking to shake off the rust after a 4½-month hiatus and staying as healthy as possible. Milwaukee owned the NBA’s best record at 53-12 and the Lakers were No. 1 in the West at 49-14 when the pandemic halted play in mid-March.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco is making another comeback. The popular Indians pitcher is eager to get back on the mound after missing most of last season while battling leukemia. The 33-year-old is in remission but he's at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Carrasco has the blessing of the team's medical staff to play as baseball resumes, and he's thankful his teammates will look out for him. Carrasco spent the months since baseball was paused by working out at his home in Florida. He even installed a mound near his front yard so he could throw.