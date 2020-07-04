Several families enjoy firework display to kick off 4th of July weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A fireworks store in Alabama says Friday was its busiest day on record and some locals took the trip up there to get supplies for their displays.

A local fireworks show to start the 4th of July holiday weekend. Several families were able to enjoy a fireworks show Friday evening at the Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center.

The show began around 8:30 Friday and kicked off the city of Panama City Beach's real fun fourth festivities. Locals and tourist could sit right on the beach with food and listen to music and enjoy the light display.

Fireworks are now legal to use in Florida on the 4th of July and local law enforcement officials tell us they want people to be careful while having fun this holiday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.