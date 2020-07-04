Advertisement

The Red Bar schedules reopening for July 15

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rebuilding of the Red Bar in Grayton Beach is almost complete!

The bar burned down in February 2019.

It has been rebuilt using the same blueprints as the original building- with some improvements, according to Owner Oliver Petit.

He says outdoor seating will be key to reopening during the pandemic.

“Clearly there’s the challenge of COVID, but fortunately we have another restaurant a few miles away, and so we’ve been practicing the different guideline recommendations, and we’re planning on doing the same thing here,” said Petit.

The Red Bar is scheduled to reopen to the public on July 15. A friends and family event is set for July 13.

