Visitors still flocking to Panama City Beach despite rise in coronavirus cases in Florida

Even though coronavirus cases are rising all over our state, many visitors are still coming to our area to kick back, catch a tan and have fun at the beach.
Even though coronavirus cases are rising all over our state, many visitors are still coming to our area to kick back, catch a tan and have fun at the beach.(Jarell Baker)
By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Several visitors say this is a weekend to celebrate our country and our freedom, but they say it’s also a way to celebrate freedom from being locked inside their homes during pandemic.

“You lock everybody up for an extended period of time. You get kind of on edge because we’re social creatures,” said Georgia Resident Kline Paul.

Tourists say they had to miss out on coming to the beach during spring break and the beginning of the summer due to closures and restrictions.

“We actually were waiting for the pandemic to lift restrictions on traveling so we could come down here. We come down here every year,” said Paul.

Although they’re ready to have some fun, several tourist are aware of the rise in coronavirus cases in the area and are following social distancing guidelines.

“Especially as we head into the July 4 weekend we want people to wear mask, stay 6 feet away and avoid those crowds and stay home if they’re sick,” said Florida Department of Health in Bay County Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer.

“I just advise everybody to keep sanitizing, social distance,” said Paul. “Stay in your own family grouping. Just try to get out and have a good time and be clean. Just was your hand and be aware.”

Even though bars are closed tourists will still be dining at restaurants and plan to enjoy many other places on the beach.

