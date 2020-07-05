Advertisement

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 numbers

Health officials say there are 10,059 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report will now separate case line data in a separate PDF. Both reports will continue to be updated daily. The case line data report is available here.

Test results for nearly 70,000 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, July 4. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

  • 10,059 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,986 Florida residents and 73 non-Florida residents)
  • 29 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On July 4, 15.04 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 200,111 Florida cases*** with 3,731 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since July 4, the deaths of twenty-nine Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Dade, Indian River, Lee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

  • The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here
  • The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
  • To date, 1,937 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died. 

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

