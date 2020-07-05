Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak. State statistics released Sunday show an additional 10,000 confirmed cases. The highest number of confirmed cases in one day came Saturday, when more than 11,400 cases were reported. More than 3,700 people have died since the outbreak began. About 43 percent of the cases are in three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Sunday on ABC News This Week that the high numbers of positive tests both in his county and in the state are “extremely worrisome.”

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protests over racial injustice continued in several Florida cities over the weekend. Demonstrations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee all took place on Saturday. In Miami, a group of about 100 people gathered downtown Saturday night for a “Say Their Names” tribute. Protesters displayed dozens of photos of victims who have died in violent confrontations with police. In Tampa, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic Saturday afternoon. In Tallahassee, about 100 people protested at Florida State University Saturday, demanding that a statue of Francis Eppes be removed. Eppes was the mayor of Tallahassee in the mid 1800s who also organized a slave patrol to hunt runaway slaves.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. State health officials reported 11,445 new cases, a single-day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052. A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak. Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over this July Fourth holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact.

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old boy died and five others were injured, including children 2 and 4, when an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a grass field. Officials said there were six aboard the ATV, which looks a little like a golf cart, but with all-terrain wheels. The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was driving the ATV. Three adult men were also riding on the Kawasaki Teryx4 when the vehicle flipped about 8 p.m. Saturday in a field. The boy died later at a hospital. A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured and a girl, 4, as well as the three men, received minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said. None of the occupants were wearing helmets, the Highway Patrol said.