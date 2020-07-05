Homeless woman found dead in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a homeless woman was found Sunday.

They say they found the body in a small wooded area off the 400 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Officials say someone called authorities around 12:20 p.m. about seeing the body.

Officials also say the death appears suspicious and will be treated as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled and more details will be released later.

Anyone with additional information is asked the OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.

