Session Three of the GrandSlam World Series wraps up

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Session 3 of the GrandSlam Baseball World Series wrapped up yesterday, and teams from all over the country came to Panama City Beach to compete. GrandSlam CEO and owner, Larry Thompson, says teams came in from states as far as Ohio and Minnesota despite the spike in COVID-19 numbers in Florida.

“We were able to hold the event, and I think based on what was heard from the teams, they were really glad that we were able to hold the event because of the fact that they can find vacation and baseball when they come here. That doesn’t matter what session it is. That’s what most of the teams do. We had a handful of teams that had rooms, and didn’t want to cancel those rooms. They wanted to get out of the house. They wanted to play ball. We did that. We hope the residual from doing that will help us in future years, but everybody was thrilled that we were able to play,” said Thompson. 

For Session Four of the World Series, starting July 20th, Thompson says over one hundred teams are signed up to compete. He also said he has several college scouts coming, and so far scouts from the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Philadelphia Phillies.

