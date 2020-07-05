’This is a tough day for all the tigers;” Malone basketball player dies in Sunday morning crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Early Sunday morning, one vehicle crashed along State Road 2, killing a 17-year-old Malone boy and injuring two other 18-year-old boys from Malone and Dothan, Alabama.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. They say the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 approaching Mandella Road when it ran off the roadway while navigating a curve.

Officials say the driver overcorrected and drove onto the left shoulder. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting the driver.

In a tweet, Malone High School identified the driver of the vehicle as Ocasio Murff.

Murff was a member of the Malone basketball team and was going to be a senior this coming school year.

Malone basketball head coach Steve Welch said he and the extended Malone family are heartbroken with this loss.

“Cas was the heart and soul of the team, a tough kid who always competed hard. Murff was a good athlete and a good leader, and he had a bright future ahead of him, in basketball or not,” Coach Welch said.

Coach Welch ended with, “this is a tough day for all the tigers.”

Our hearts are broken today as we try to deal with the loss of a member of our Tiger Family, #11 Ocasio Murff. Our love and prayers are with the Murff family during this difficult time. We will miss you Cas, Love you! 🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/6amLCWgGgD — MaloneTigers (@malone_tigers) July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.