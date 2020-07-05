Advertisement

’This is a tough day for all the tigers;” Malone basketball player dies in Sunday morning crash

The crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
The crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.(AP)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Early Sunday morning, one vehicle crashed along State Road 2, killing a 17-year-old Malone boy and injuring two other 18-year-old boys from Malone and Dothan, Alabama.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. They say the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 approaching Mandella Road when it ran off the roadway while navigating a curve.

Officials say the driver overcorrected and drove onto the left shoulder. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting the driver.

In a tweet, Malone High School identified the driver of the vehicle as Ocasio Murff.

Murff was a member of the Malone basketball team and was going to be a senior this coming school year.

Malone basketball head coach Steve Welch said he and the extended Malone family are heartbroken with this loss.

“Cas was the heart and soul of the team, a tough kid who always competed hard. Murff was a good athlete and a good leader, and he had a bright future ahead of him, in basketball or not,” Coach Welch said.

Coach Welch ended with, “this is a tough day for all the tigers.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jackson County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, and the tests are free.

News

Homeless woman found dead in Okaloosa County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
An autopsy is scheduled and more details will be released later.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health officials say there are 10,059 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

News

Veterans Honored on 4th of July

Updated: 20 hours ago
Local veterans were honored at a 4th of July ceremony.

Latest News

News

Tourists and locals try to beat the heat this holiday weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Employees at XD Dark Ride Experience said they’re seeing big crowds this weekend.

News

People tried to stay cool this holiday weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
People tried to stay cool this holiday weekend

News

Remembering veterans on the Fourth of July

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
In Panama City Beach, people remembered the sacrifices of veterans on Fourth of July.

News

Several families enjoy firework display to kick off 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Several families were able to enjoy a fireworks show Friday evening at the Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center.

News

Visitors still flocking to Panama City Beach despite rise in coronavirus cases in Florida

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Several visitors say this is a weekend to celebrate our country and our freedom, but they say it’s also a way to celebrate freedom from being locked inside their homes during pandemic.

News

Real Fun Fourth

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
The city of Panama City Beach held its first fireworks show of the holiday weekend Friday night at Boardwalk Beach Resort.