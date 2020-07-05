Advertisement

Tourists and locals try to beat the heat this holiday weekend

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saturday afternoon was a hot one in Panama City Beach, which made the Fourth of July weekend a little more normal, during a time that’s anything but.

So what do you do when you can’t bear the heat? You try to beat it. And that’s what locals and tourists were seeking at Pier Park.

Employees at XD Dark Ride Experience said they’re seeing big crowds this weekend.

“I’ve seen tons of families. I’ve had baseball groups already. They were super fun. Lots of vacationers [and] locals are out as well,” XD Ride Experience employee Sonya Miller said. “So we’ve had a great turnout so far.”

The 7D ride experience gives people a fun change of pace from the hot sand and sun.

Tourists also had their eye on other indoor activities.

Royal Escape Rooms also saw a lot of customers Saturday as many were keeping busy until their later plans.

“We’re just trying to find things to do outside of the condo before the fireworks and stuff,” Georgia resident Connor Heath said. “We always cook a lot of food for the Fourth of July, sit up in the condo, watch the fireworks, because we’re right beside the pier and it’s awesome because it’s the best view ever.”

Emerald Coast Mirror Maze offered more than their air conditioning, they also advertised for a nice cold bottle of water - a little hydration before the grand finale.

