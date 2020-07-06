Bay District School teachers to see pay raise

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJH/WECP) - Bay District School teachers will see their paycheck go up soon.

This is due to the bill Governor DeSantis signed into law, allocating $500 million in the state budget to increasing classroom teacher pay.

The goal of the bill is to increase base pay to at least $47,500.

Bay District School officials say they won’t be able to necessarily reach that mark for qualifying teachers, nonetheless, their pay will still go up significantly.

“We’ve been experiencing a severe teaching shortage and so I think that by raising the entry-level pay for teachers to make it more competitive with other industries in the area that we’ll be able to draw more teachers,” Bay District Schools human resources executive director Shirley Baker said.

The raise will go into effect after negotiations with the union are completed.

