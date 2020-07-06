Advertisement

Bay District School teachers to see pay raise

Teachers in our area will see a pay raise after negotiations are completed.
Teachers in our area will see a pay raise after negotiations are completed.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJH/WECP) - Bay District School teachers will see their paycheck go up soon.

This is due to the bill Governor DeSantis signed into law, allocating $500 million in the state budget to increasing classroom teacher pay.

The goal of the bill is to increase base pay to at least $47,500.

Bay District School officials say they won’t be able to necessarily reach that mark for qualifying teachers, nonetheless, their pay will still go up significantly.

“We’ve been experiencing a severe teaching shortage and so I think that by raising the entry-level pay for teachers to make it more competitive with other industries in the area that we’ll be able to draw more teachers,” Bay District Schools human resources executive director Shirley Baker said.

The raise will go into effect after negotiations with the union are completed.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FWC could close Apalachicola to oyster harvesting for five years

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will vote later this month to close what was once one of the richest oyster producing bays in Florida and the nation. It’s for the bay’s own good and has the support of those who have cherished the bays riches.

News

Bay District Schools to unveil pandemic reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bay District school board member Steve Moss said this is uncharted territory for school districts, so the board has a lot to consider.

News

Ten water rescues in 3 hours on Panama City Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Ten water rescues were conducted in 3 hours after dangerous rip currents and high surf on Panama City Beach.

News

Panama City Fire Chief placed on paid administrative leave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Panama City Fire Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to city officials.

Latest News

News

Girls Inc reopens after member test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Girls Inc Reopened after one week shutdown for deep cleaning.

News

Four men arrested for battery on Panama City Beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Police say they arrested Marcus Jones, Murray Horton, Tyshon Jones, and Tywann Sistrunk over the weekend after they allegedly battered a man and his wife.

News

Florida releases Monday’s COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

News

Mobile food pantry at Panama City Beach Senior Center

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Rebuild Bay County and Feeding the Gulf Coast are partnering up to host a pop-up food bank Tuesday.

News

Couple with COVID-19 expecting baby

Updated: 19 hours ago
Couple with COVID-19 expecting baby

News

Local woman pregnant while battling COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Newton says the baby’s health is her top priority.