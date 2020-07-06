Advertisement

Bay District Schools to unveil pandemic reopening plan

Tuesday’s school board workshop will be the unveiling of the District’s pandemic reopening plan for the upcoming school year.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It will be a big moment for Bay District Schools. Tuesday’s school board workshop will be the unveiling of the District’s pandemic reopening plan for the upcoming school year. And there’s a lot to discuss.

”We’ll talk about everything. everything from masks, to partitions, to schedules, to buses. I mean there’s a lot to talk about,” Bay District school board member Steve Moss said.

Moss said Superintendent Husfelt and his staff will present their plan to the board at 11 a.m. at the Nelson Building in Panama City.

Then the board will vote on the plan next Tuesday on July 14.

In a week’s time, there will be a lot of figuring out what will work best for students.

“I mean it’s one of those things where we want to be as safe as possible, and create a learning environment where parents and students feel safe in regards to the virus,” Moss said. “But you also, on the other hand, don’t want to make that learning environment so restrictive that the kids don’t look forward to going to school.”

One local teacher said she has a lot of questions.

“My concerns would be if a student or myself test positive, or any other person or personnel in the school, what would happen then?” Rosenwald High School teacher Franlisa Smith said.

Moss said this is uncharted territory for school districts, so the board has a lot to consider.

“So we’re going to be looking at what the CDC says we should do, what the county health department says we should do, and also the state health department and the department of education, what they think we should do,” Moss said.

It’s all about finding that balance on the road back to normalcy.

“I think most of our parents from the surveys and the feedback we’re getting want their students to go back to the traditional classroom setting,” Moss said.

Moss added parents also don’t want that new normal to restrict learning in the end.

Also on the agenda Tuesday, the fate of high school graduations. They were originally pushed back to mid July but now board members need to reevaluate due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

