Associated Press Florida Daybook for Monday, Jul. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook items to florida@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Florida and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 06 9:30 AM Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson hosts virtual press conference

Weblinks: https://www.cityofpensacola.com/

Contacts: Kaycee Lagarde, City of Pensacola, pio@cityofpensacola.com, 1 850 435 1623

https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2f_%23%2fl%2fmeetup-join%2f19%3ameeting_MTY1YTU2YjItZjc2Yy00NDFhLTk2NjctNWU3NzY2NzZmNWRl%40thread.v2%2f0%3fcontext%3d%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%25222c65e340-c270-42f3-85c0-f94ce72e1e36%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522af6f001e-85d8-415f-b5fd-b8c84a2e1385%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26anon%3dtrue&type=meetup-join&deeplinkId=df26ec6b-95f4-4e9c-b6ab-15be79f373ad&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 07 Roper Technologies Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.ropertech.com/Financial-Releases

Contacts: John Humphrey, Roper Technologies Inc Investor Relations, investor-relations@ropertech.com, 1 941 556 2601

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 4:18 PM SpaceX rocket launch for internet-satellite megaconstellation - SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying the 10th batch of Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft from Spaceflight customer BlackSky. Launch delayed from late June

Location: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Friday, Jul. 10 National Teacher Leadership Virtual Conference - National Teacher Leadership Virtual Conference 'Creating a 2020 Vision: Revolutionizing Education', hosted by the National Network of State Teachers of the Year (NNSTOY) * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.nnstoy.org/, https://twitter.com/NNSTOY

Contacts: Laurie Calvert, NNSTOY, laurie@nnstoy.org, 1 571 733 0599

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Libertarian Party National Convention - Libertarian Party holds the second part of its rescheduled National Convention, with events including committee meetings and break-out sessions * Party held an online convention to nominate its presidential and vice-presidential in May after rescheduling its convention due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://libertarianconvention.org, https://twitter.com/LPNational

Contacts: Libertarian Party media, media@lp.org, 1 408 930 4172

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Tuesday, Aug. 11 'MLS is Back Tournament' signals return of club soccer - 'MLS is Back Tournament', 26-team knockout tournament to kick off the return of MLS * Tournament is a precursor to the resumption of the 2020 MLS season, which was placed on extended hiatus in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The tournament features 54 matches, including three group stage matches, each of which count in the regular season standings, and takes place behind closed doors * Final takes place 11 Aug

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://www.mlssoccer.com/, https://twitter.com/mls

Contacts: Susan Marschall, MLS communications, Susan.Marschall@MLSsoccer.com, 1 212 450 1292, https://twitter.com/SusanMarschall