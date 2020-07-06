Advertisement

Florida Department of Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jackson County

No appointment is necessary. Testing is available to those 18 years and older.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

This week there will be several drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations open to the public in Jackson County.

Tuesday, July 7, testing will be at the Jackson County Health Department at 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 8, testing will be at Friendship Baptist Church at 5507 Friendship Church Road, Marianna from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 9, testing will be at the Jackson County Health Department again from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, and the tests are free.

Health officials ask you to bring a valid form of ID and be prepared to answer questions pertaining to your health and place of employment.

Results are expected within five days of testing.

Cloth face masks will be available free of charge to those who want them.

If you have any questions, call the Jackson County Health Department at 850-526-2412 and press #7.

