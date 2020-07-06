Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to sit-down dining, gyms and other indoor venues weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases is creating a shortage of intensive care unit beds at its hospitals. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday that the closure will take effect Wednesday and will also include banquet halls and short-term vacation rentals like those available on Airbnb. Restaurants will still be able to sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 434 words with AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING INEQUALITY

PHOENIX — A Latino cook whose co-worker got COVID-19 waited in his truck for a free swab at a rare testing event in a low-income neighborhood in Phoenix. A Hispanic tile installer queued up after two weeks of self-isolation while his father battled the coronavirus in intensive care. He didn’t know his dad would die days later. As the pandemic explodes in diverse states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color who have been exposed to the virus are struggling to get tested. While people nationwide complain about appointments being overbooked or waiting hours to be seen, getting a test can be even harder in America’s poorer, Hispanic and Black neighborhoods, far from middle-class areas where most chain pharmacies and urgent care clinics offering tests are found. By Anita Snow. SENT: 982 words with AP Photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed. Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in Manhattan federal court for for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire. By Michael Balsamo and Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 350 words with AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

HUSBAND KILLED-FUGITIVE — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018.

SHERIFF'S VEHICLE VANDALIZED — Authorities say the department issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight.

LIGHTNING STRIKE-BEACH — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach.

MIAMI PORT CONSTRUCTION — In November, PortMiami bustled with construction workers building five new cruise terminals and two cruise company headquarters.

GRAVES-TROPICANA FIELD — The city of St. Petersburg plans to eventually redevelop an 86-acre parcel of land where the Tropicana Field baseball stadium currently sits, and before it does, hopes to answer the question: are there graves under the parking lots?

IN SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

NBA teams begin arriving at the Disney complex Tuesday for the restart of the season, moves that come not long after some clubs shuttered their facilities again because of coronavirus. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support atapcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.