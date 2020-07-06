Advertisement

Florida releases Monday’s COVID-19 numbers

Florida has 206,447 cases reported.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Health officials say 3,880 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 744 cases. This includes 710 residents and 34 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 40 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 917 cases. This includes 900 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 16 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died from the virus and 65 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 324 cases. 290 of the cases are residents and 34 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 31 people have had to be hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 121 cases. 118 are residents and three are non-residents. Their ages range between 9 to 99 years-old. 21 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 199 cases. There are 196 residents and three are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There have been five hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 411 cases. There are 402 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 93 years-old. There have been 32 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 97 cases, all are local. The ages range from 15 to 99 years-old. There have been six deaths reported. Officials say nine people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 54 cases. They are 48 residents and six non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and four hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 15 cases. There are 14 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 21 to 77. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 244 cases of COVID-19. All 244 are residents. The ages range from 10 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

