Four men arrested for battery on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WJHG) - Four men were arrested for battery in Panama City Beach over the holiday weekend.

Police say they arrested Marcus Jones, Murray Horton, Tyshon Jones, and Tywann Sistrunk over the weekend after they allegedly battered a man and his wife.

According to the arrest report, the four men pushed the victim to the ground and started to kick him in the torso. While the victim was being kicked, police say his wife was punched in the face, breaking her glasses.

Marcus Jones, Murray Horton, Tyshon Jones, and Tywann Sistrunk were all charged with battery and taken to the Bay County Jail.

All four men are from Alabama.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges could be pending.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.