Girls Inc reopens after member test positive for COVID-19

PC location closed after one person tested positive for COVID-19
PC location closed after one person tested positive for COVID-19(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Now that summer is here, children attending day camps are being tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis. That caused one popular organization to shut down one of its locations temporarily.

On June 26th, it was learned that one of the members of the summer program at the Girls Inc. Panama City facility had tested positive causing the shutdown. Monday, the location reopened with a clean bill of health. At 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, the staff started welcoming the girls back to the facility located at the Oakland Terrace School, to resume with their dance, science, and numerous other programs .

Niki Kelly ‚Executive Director of Girls Inc. said “I think it’s really important for people to understand the ripple effect of when one person tests positive. That’s what this was, one person tested positive . We closed for a week. All of those families had to scramble for child care, they all had to get tested . It’s a real big ripple effect. If they can wear a mask it would help a lot.”

That one positive test cased a ripple effect that had an immediate impact on over 250 people including staff and girls attending the programs.

