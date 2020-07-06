Advertisement

Local woman pregnant while battling COVID-19

A local woman tested positive for coronavirus while pregnant.
A local woman tested positive for coronavirus while pregnant.(Christine Newton)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Christine Newton and Spencer Harwood are about to become parents to a new baby girl this month. But in the last few weeks, they both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Newton said the baby’s health is her top priority.

“I actually got the confirmation that she’s fine before I got the results back,” said Newton. “So she’s doing great so I had a lot of stress taken off of me with that. But once I heard I was positive, I was like, ‘I want answers.’”

However, Newton said answers aren’t always easy to come by as her doctors said her case is a special one. She said they’ll find out more in the coming weeks.

“She said that I was able to breastfeed and I actually would be able to produce antibodies that would help her not contract it,” she said. “But it’s still scary, you just don’t know, nobody actually knows, so that’s the scary part about it.”

Newton said they’re seeing about moving induction dates around to give her more time to get over the virus. She also plans to wear protective equipment when around Avianna after she’s born but said it all depends on if they still have COVID 19.

“If I’m still positive and he’s [Spencer is] negative maybe whenever we move into the new house, he’ll be in a separate room and I’ll quarantine myself and doing as much as I can,” said Newton.

Despite the unknowns and uncertainty, the soon-to-be parents say their one wish is for a happy and healthy baby, and according to their doctors, they should get just that in a few weeks.

“It could be way worse,” said Newton. “We’re really grateful and blessed for everything.”

“There’s definitely different, doses I guess you could say, of COVID,” said Christine’s boyfriend Spencer Harwood. “We’re lucky that we didn’t get it worse and we’re not in a hospital right now.”

Newton said if anyone would like to reach out to help support the family to contact her at christinenewtonpcb@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jackson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, and the tests are free.

News

Homeless woman found dead in Okaloosa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
An autopsy is scheduled and more details will be released later.

News

’This is a tough day for all the tigers;” Malone basketball player dies in Sunday morning crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Malone basketball head coach Steve Welch said he and the extended Malone family are heartbroken with this loss.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Health officials say there are 10,059 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Latest News

News

Veterans Honored on 4th of July

Updated: 23 hours ago
Local veterans were honored at a 4th of July ceremony.

News

Tourists and locals try to beat the heat this holiday weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Employees at XD Dark Ride Experience said they’re seeing big crowds this weekend.

News

People tried to stay cool this holiday weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
People tried to stay cool this holiday weekend

News

Remembering veterans on the Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
In Panama City Beach, people remembered the sacrifices of veterans on Fourth of July.

News

Several families enjoy firework display to kick off 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Several families were able to enjoy a fireworks show Friday evening at the Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center.

News

Visitors still flocking to Panama City Beach despite rise in coronavirus cases in Florida

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Several visitors say this is a weekend to celebrate our country and our freedom, but they say it’s also a way to celebrate freedom from being locked inside their homes during pandemic.