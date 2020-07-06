Mobile food pantry at Panama City Beach Senior Center

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Rebuild Bay County and Feeding the Gulf Coast are partnering up to host a pop-up food bank Tuesday.

Staff for Rebuild Bay County say the mobile food bank will be at the Panama City Beach Senior Center, located on Lyndell Lane. Volunteers and staff say they will distribute more than 20,000 pounds of food to those in need starting at noon until supplies run out.

Staff say they are following CDC guidelines of no contact, and are asking everyone who plans to come out to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

