Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with an area of low pressure sliding through the Panhandle. It’s bringing scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder as it heads north this morning. We’ll need to rain gear up for these periodic scattered storms today.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and dew points in the sultry 70s as well. However, due to the clouds and scattered showers, as well as, slightly breezy southwesterly winds today, we’ll warm up fairly slowly. Temperatures for some may only reach the low 80s for daytime highs, but most should be able to reach the mid 80s.

An area of low pressure has developed along the stalled out front in the Southeast. While non-tropical for now, it will still work to create lift in an already buoyant, warm and moist, environment. That will help create scattered storms today and tomorrow. And while it won’t be a non-stop all day rain in any one spot, we’ll see plenty of scattered storms passing through and coverage of rainfall over the Panhandle will be more encompassing.

As this system heads further northeast into the midweek, we'll gradually see our rain chance returning to a more typical summery afternoon rain chance by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered, periodic, showers or thunderstorms. Winds will be slightly breezy from the southwest at 10-20mph with highs in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us unsettled through the midweek with scattered storms in the forecast.

