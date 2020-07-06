Advertisement

Panama City Fire Chief placed on paid administrative leave

Panama City Fire Chief Alex Baird has been put on paid administrative leave after the city received a complaint.
Panama City Fire Chief Alex Baird has been put on paid administrative leave after the city received a complaint.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Fire Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to city officials.

Officials say Fire Chief Alex Baird will be on leave until further notice after the city received a complaint. No other details are available at this time during the investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Kent Taylor will serve as Acting Fire Chief, official said.

