Panama City Fire Chief placed on paid administrative leave

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Fire Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to city officials.

Officials say Fire Chief Alex Baird will be on leave until further notice after the city received a complaint. No other details are available at this time during the investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Kent Taylor will serve as Acting Fire Chief, official said.

