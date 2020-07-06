Ten water rescues in 3 hours on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Ten water rescues were conducted in 3 hours after dangerous rip currents and high surf on Panama City Beach.

City Officials tell us a person rescued behind Wyndham around 1:40 p.m. had to be taken to a hospital.

Officials are unsure of the patients status.

Beach flags were switched to double red meaning the Gulf is closed for swimming after conditions became dangerous.

