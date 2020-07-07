Additional COVID-19 mobile testing units coming to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Lines at COVID-19 testing sites don’t see to be getting any shorter as the demand keeps growing. That’s why Bay County commissioners requested two additional mobile testing units from the state Department of Emergency Management.

This comes after the recent uptick in cases has created a heightened demand for testing causing people to wait hours, or even days for a test.

The request has been approved by the state but officials are not sure yet when the units will arrive.

