Bay County expecting first installment of CARES Act money

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County leaders expect the county to receive millions of dollars to help offset the financial burden of COVID-19.

Florida will receive more than $8 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the CARES Act. Bay County’s portion of that totals about $30 million.

Tuesday, commissioners signed off on receiving the first installment which will be about 25% of that total, or about $7 million.

The money is meant to reimburse COVID-19 related expenditures like PPE, equipment, and economic recovery.

“For instance these testing sites. If these testing sites cost money and we have to pay for that upfront this cares money can go back to reimbursing those types of things- little things like that,” said Bay County commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts. He said the remaining 75% must be spent and then reimbursed by the federal government by December 31st.

