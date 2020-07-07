Advertisement

Bay County leaders establish St. Andrews/St. Joe Bays Estuary Program

Bay County is partnering with FSU PC to create the St. Andrew/St. Joe Bays estuary program. The focus will be on restoring and preserving the bays.
Bay County is partnering with FSU PC to create the St. Andrew/St. Joe Bays estuary program. The focus will be on restoring and preserving the bays.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County leaders are taking steps towards improving the water quality of our surrounding bays.

Tuesday, county commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s RESTORE Act plan to add a project creating the St. Andrews/St. Joe Bays Estuary Program. The program will be hosted by the Florida State University in Panama City with a goal of restoring and preserving the bays.

”The health of the bay directly affects our fisheries and it affects how the fish go out into the Gulf and its just an array of steps that need to be taken place and the health of our bay- that’s where the importance comes in,” said Bay County commissioner, William “Bill” Dozier.

The Nature Conservancy also provided a $1 million grant as match to help establish the program.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Estuary Program Project

Updated: 7 minutes ago
An estuary program project is in the works with FSU PC.

News

Bay District Schools Reopening Plan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
At a workshop today, Bay District Schools showcased the reopening plan for Fall.

News

Bay County Emergency Management Grants

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Bay County is receiving multiple grants to help with the cost of COVID-19.

News

Bar Violations and Target Reopening

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Complaints from Florida residents about bar violations and a target reopening date.

News

Big Turnout at Springfield Testing Site

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Cars started lining up at 1:30 a.m. for Springfield's drive-through COVID-19 testing site and the turnout was huge.

Latest News

News

Monitoring Hospital Capacity

Updated: 13 minutes ago
We talk to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center about their plan for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

News

Plans for students to return to classrooms this fall in the works in Bay County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Bay District Schools board members discussed plans to reopen this fall.

News

Bay County expecting first installment of CARES Act money

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County will receive about $30 million in CARES Act money, but is receiving its first installment of that money soon.

News

Additional COVID-19 mobile testing units coming to Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Due to high demand in testing, Bay County commissioners have requested additional mobile testing units in the county.

News

PCB Senior Center Pop Up Food Pantry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Rebuild Bay County, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast hosted a pop-up mobile food pantry at the Senior Center where staff and volunteers distributed over 20k lbs. of food to those in need .