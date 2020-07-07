Bay County Vote by Mail ballots being mailed out this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - If you have requested your Vote by Mail ballot from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, those ballots are being mailed out this week.

Staff from the elections office say these ballots are for the August 18th Primary Election. They also encourage anyone who has concerns about voting due to the coronavirus COVID-19 to request a mail ballot.

If you are a Bay County voter and would like to request a mail ballot, you can call 784-6100 or visit www.bayvotes.org to request your ballot.

