Calhoun County temporarily suspends school athletic workouts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Calhoun County is hitting the pause button on all athletic workouts across the schools within its district.

School Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Junior telling me Tueday the district is suspending all high school athletic workouts for at least one week, a move he says in response to the surge of COVID cases in that county.

Mr. Taylor telling me he felt this was a necessary proactive step to provide an extra measure of safety and security for all.

Taylor says coaches in the county have responded well to the restrictions placed on workouts, like this football practice at Blountstown last month, and they’re responding well to this temporary suspension in workouts. Mr. Taylor says the coaches, like he, are focused on the well being of all their student athletes. The Superintendent says for now the plan is to resume on campus workouts Monday.

