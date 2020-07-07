COVID testing continues in Bay County

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health is continuing its efforts in providing free COVID -19 testing throughout Bay County with it’s mobile testing sites.

Springfield was the site for this weeks testing. Officials say that the line started forming at 1:30 a.m.

With the help of Springfield Police, the line was held down to a half mile in order to allow for testing everyone in line. That criteria was met by about 7:30 a.m. when police closed the line.

Heather Kretzer, DOH Public Information Officer said ”Not sure exactly how many people are lined up but the cars go for a little over half a mile, as far as the mileage goes. And we typically can get a little over three hundred in that four hour period.”

Rain in the area stopped the testing for a few minutes but continued once it passed.

