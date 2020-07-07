FL Lottery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
19-31-33-36-37, Cash Ball: 4
(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
6-9
(six, nine)
2-7
(two, seven)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
6-5-1-1
(six, five, one, one)
4-8-0-9
(four, eight, zero, nine)
0-2-3-3-2
(zero, two, three, three, two)
6-2-9-8-9
(six, two, nine, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million