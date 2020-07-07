Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center offering free hotline for health insurance assistance

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is offering a free hotline to help find temporary insurance for those in need.
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is offering a free hotline to help find temporary insurance for those in need.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City is lending a helping hand to those in need during the pandemic.

The hospital recently set up a free insurance hotline to help those who lost coverage during the pandemic find temporary health insurance while they’re unemployed.

Hospital officials say with the ongoing pandemic and high unemployment rates they want to make sure everyone is covered should a health emergency arise in these uncertain times.

”It’s not to push a particular product or push people in a direction they may not want to go, it’s simply a resource for people that may find themselves without health insurance,” said hospital CEO Brad Griffin.

The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 833-867-8771.

