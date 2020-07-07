Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying he is killing Floridians. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis has a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. He has said masking orders should be left to local governments. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say the bodies of two women were found inside a burning mobile home in central Florida. Deputies in Lake County went to the home about 9 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man leaving the property. He is being questioned by investigators. Lake County Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the victims or the man. The incident is under investigation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least $17.3 million in loans from a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to newly released data from the Treasury Department, those receiving loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and First Baptist Dallas, led by Trump ally and senior pastor Robert Jeffress. City of Destiny got between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, and First Baptist Dallas got between $2 million and $5 million.