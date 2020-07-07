Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida. Another eight teams will arrive Wednesday and the final eight on Thursday. For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again. Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend after the same circumstance, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is encouraged by the steps the NBA is taking to connect with its players’ desire to support social justice causes. He also says he wants to see the league go further with some of those plans as it prepares to restart the season later in Florida. That includes wanting to see more options for what players can put on the back of the jerseys to promote social justice causes. So far the league has only allowing players to choose from a list of approved words and phrases.

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylor’s name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back throughout the season. Also, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be featured prominently on the courts where the teams practice and play. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a warrant at her home. The league is considering ways to recognize other women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC. No other major sports league has as high a percentage of head coaches over 60.

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour and the Memorial have scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week in Ohio. The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan for there to be 20% capacity at Muirfield Village. The tour said rapidly changing dynamics of the pandemic caused that to change. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says golf needs to stay focused on health and safety. Muirfield Village is hosting back-to-back events. The Workday Charity Open this week was not planning on having fans.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela will not accompany Los Angeles FC to the league’s return tournament in Orlando this month. Vela is citing his concern for the health of his family, including his pregnant wife. Vela scored two goals in the first two games of this season before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of competition. He was coming off arguably the most spectacular season in MLS history, setting league records with 34 goals and 49 combined goals and assists.