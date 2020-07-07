Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-RELIGION

Virus loans helped entities tied to Trump evangelical allies

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least $17.3 million in loans from a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to newly released data from the Treasury Department, those receiving loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and First Baptist Dallas, led by Trump ally and senior pastor Robert Jeffress. City of Destiny got between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, and First Baptist Dallas got between $2 million and $5 million.

Florida's largest county limits restaurants as virus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

Convicted Florida killer back in Minnesota on murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

Sarasota County sheriff's car broken into outside his home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the department issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight. Sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Krahe says the burglary happened late Sunday or early Monday morning, The car was parked outside the sheriff's home in Venice. Krahe didn't say what was taken from the vehicle but confirmed no weapons or stun guns were stolen. She said there was forced entry and that the car was not left unlocked. Investigators are looking into the incident. She said there were other car burglaries reported in the area.

Police: 7-year-old boy dies after being shot at Florida home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was shot in the head at a Florida home last week has died. Florida Lauderdale police say Brayson Plummer died at a hospital over the weekend. He was shot Thursday morning. Detectives believe three children were alone in a room inside the home when the gun discharged. Foul play isn’t suspected. Authorities have not said whether the boy accidentally shot himself or was accidentally shot by one of the other children. Police also have not said who owned the gun, or whether charges will be forthcoming.

Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.

Racial injustice protests in Florida on Independence Day

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protests over racial injustice continued in several Florida cities over the weekend. Demonstrations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee all took place on Saturday. In Miami, a group of about 100 people gathered downtown Saturday night for a “Say Their Names” tribute. Protesters displayed dozens of photos of victims who have died in violent confrontations with police. In Tampa, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic Saturday afternoon. In Tallahassee, about 100 people protested at Florida State University Saturday, demanding that a statue of Francis Eppes be removed. Eppes was the mayor of Tallahassee in the mid 1800s who also organized a slave patrol to hunt runaway slaves.

Edouard downgraded from tropical storm over North Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Edouard has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves over the North Atlantic away from the continental U.S. Edouard had become a tropical storm on Sunday. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon that Edouard lost its tropical storm status while crossing cooler waters about 445 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. As of 5 p.m. EDT, Edouard had top sustained winds of 45 mph. The remnants of the storm are moving northeast at about 38 mph. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Florida sees record number of coronavirus cases in one day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. State health officials reported 11,445 new cases, a single-day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052. A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak. Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over this July Fourth holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact.

1 ad, 3 accents: How Democrats aim to win Latino votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.