Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Democrats: DeSantis' virus inaction cost Floridian lives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his decisions have caused unneeded deaths. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis again Tuesday called on people to wear masks and socially distance, but left orders to counties and cities. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

FATAL FIRE

Sheriff: Bodies of 2 women found in burning mobile home

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say the bodies of two women were found inside a burning mobile home in central Florida. Deputies in Lake County went to the home about 9 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man leaving the property. He is being questioned by investigators. Lake County Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the victims or the man. The incident is under investigation.

BOY SHOT

Police: Florida boy dies days after being shot in the head

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.

JOGGER-HUMAN HEAD FOUND

Police: Florida jogger discovers human head alongside road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman discovered a human head on the side of the road while out jogging. St. Petersburg police say officers were called to the scene Tuesday morning, where they found remains in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road. Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez says investigators couldn't immediately determine the person’s gender or race. News outlets report that investigators said they don't think the victim died at the scene. The jogger told police she didn't see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday. The head was set to be turned over to the medical examiner.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RAVENS-QUARTERBACK

Ravens quarterback to hold Florida social event amid virus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases. A flyer posted on Jackson's Instagram page Monday says the event will be held in a park in his hometown of Pompano Beach in Broward County. The city's website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed. The announcement comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Florida's Health Department says there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases in Broward County.

DEATH THREAT-CONGRESS MEMBER

Man avoids prison for threatening vaccine bill supporter

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who worked for a Defense Department contractor has been sentenced to six months of home detention for threatening to kill a member of Congress who supported vaccination requirements for public school students. Darryl Albert Varnum told a judge on Tuesday that he was drunk when he called in the death threat last year. A defense attorney said Varnum had been enraged when he read a post on social media that misrepresented a pro-vaccine bill sponsored by Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson. The judge also sentenced Varnum to two years of court supervision.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL-BUSINESS-LOANS-RELIGION

Virus loans helped entities tied to Trump evangelical allies

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least $17.3 million in loans from a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to newly released data from the Treasury Department, those receiving loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and First Baptist Dallas, led by Trump ally and senior pastor Robert Jeffress. City of Destiny got between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, and First Baptist Dallas got between $2 million and $5 million.

AP-US-REHAB-MADE-IN-AMERICA

Review finds many who work during rehab aren't being paid

Across the country, drug and alcohol recovery programs claiming to help the poor and the desperate are instead conscripting them into forms of indentured servitude, requiring them to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in exchange for their stay. Many of the programs claim the work is treatment, often calling it “work therapy.” Labor experts call it illegal. For the first time, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has determined how widespread these programs have become, identifying at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that have required participants to work without pay.

HOSPITAL SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Disabled veteran committed for shooting 2 in Florida ER

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A disabled Army veteran convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans hospital has been committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years. Court records show a federal judge in West Palm Beach ordered 60-year-old Larry Ray Bon’s commitment on Monday. If he no longer needs treatment in the future, he could face up to 25 years in prison. Bon pleaded guilty in March to multiple counts. Prosecutors say Bon was in the emergency room of the West Palm Beach hospital last year when he became frustrated with staff and pulled a firearm from his wheelchair. Bon fired several shots before being subdued.

HUSBAND KILLED-FUGITIVE

Convicted Florida killer back in Minnesota on murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.