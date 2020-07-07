Local health expert shares the latest COVID-19 update

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in Springfield. Jordan McCool was live with more details.

Testing is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Springfield City Hall site. Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer says it is available to anyone over the age of 18 with or without symptoms. The testing site reached capacity around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kretzer says there have been 744 total cases of COVID-19 in Bay County, bringing the total positive testing rate to 8 percent. She says that officials have seen an increase in the daily number of new cases recently.

"We do have community spread," Kretzer said, "This means that some people don't know when or where they contracted the virus."

For more of the latest coronavirus news in Bay County, watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.