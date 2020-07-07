Advertisement

Local health expert shares the latest COVID-19 update

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in Springfield. Jordan McCool was live with more details.

Testing is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Springfield City Hall site. Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer says it is available to anyone over the age of 18 with or without symptoms. The testing site reached capacity around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kretzer says there have been 744 total cases of COVID-19 in Bay County, bringing the total positive testing rate to 8 percent. She says that officials have seen an increase in the daily number of new cases recently.

"We do have community spread," Kretzer said, "This means that some people don't know when or where they contracted the virus."

For more of the latest coronavirus news in Bay County, watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Drive-Thru Testing Site Happening Tuesday In Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Springfield with updated information about the coronavirus outbreak in Bay County.

News

Tourism officials say 4th July Weekend was one of the largest we’ve seen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local tourism officials say our area saw a big boom over the holiday weekend despite the pandemic.

News

4th of July Tourism Numbers

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tourism continues to boom in the Panhandle especially over the holiday weekend.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools Teacher Pay Raises

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bay District Schools will raise base pay for teachers, but it may not be as much as the bill Governor DeSantis signed.

News

Gulf Coast Insurance Help

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is offering help for those who lost insurance due to the pandemic.

News

EMS Paramedics Carrying Firearms

Updated: 10 hours ago
Some medical professionals can carry firearms into high-risk situations.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Here's a look at the rain chances and heat over the panhandle

News

Certain EMS personnel allowed to carry firearms in high-risk situations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
They say they’re essentially another member of the team as they go through the same physical and firearm training.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center offering free hotline for health insurance assistance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The hospital recently set up a free insurance hotline to help those who lost coverage during the pandemic find temporary health insurance while they’re unemployed.