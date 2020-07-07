Man arrested after deputies say he beat his girlfriend to death

Advertisement

38-year old Daniel Ray Godwin is charged with one count of felony murder
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested a homeless man in connection to the death of his homeless girlfriend in Mary Esther.

Deputies say Daniel Ray Godwin, 38, was charged with one count of felony murder.

According to deputies, Godwin and Charlene Begay, 41, were reportedly in a romantic relationship for around eight years.

Deputies say on July 5, Begay was found dead under a blanket in a wooded area off Hollywood Boulevard.

Two witnesses told deputies Begay and Godwin had been in an argument the day before.

Another witness told deputies he heard a man yelling and a woman scream. He told deputies he saw Godwin come from the crime scene area and Godwin told him he had “kicked her teeth in.”

Godwin is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.

