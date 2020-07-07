Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The rain remains for now, but soon the heat returns
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The unsettled weather pattern will slowly diminish over the coming days, but for the next 36-48hrs expect a better than average chance of showers and storms over the panhandle. We will see rain chances on Tuesday highest near the coast in the AM and then higher in the PM inland. Highs will be kept into the mid 80s thanks to the showers & clouds. Keep in mind the rain will come in waves and it will be far from a washout of a day. The rain chances decrease to 50% Wednesday and then 40% by Thursday where it will stay through the weekend. As the rain chances decrease the temperatures will increase though!

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Scattered storms will remain in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered, periodic, showers and thunderstorms pass through the Panhandle today.

Weather Forecast

TGIF Forecast!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid conditions for our Friday under partly sunny skies with widely scattered afternoon storms.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return today, especially during the midday and afternoon with otherwise warm and humid highs near 90°.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
You'll probably want to move any plans for the Fourth of July inside.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A few storms develop near the coast today but largely head inland into the afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Keep your umbrella on hand for the next week.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening WX 6-30-2020

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another hot and summery day for NWFL with diurnal afternoon storms likely for inland areas.

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid conditions today with a slight chance for a brief morning shower or storm, a better chance for an afternoon inland thunderstorm.