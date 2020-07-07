Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The unsettled weather pattern will slowly diminish over the coming days, but for the next 36-48hrs expect a better than average chance of showers and storms over the panhandle. We will see rain chances on Tuesday highest near the coast in the AM and then higher in the PM inland. Highs will be kept into the mid 80s thanks to the showers & clouds. Keep in mind the rain will come in waves and it will be far from a washout of a day. The rain chances decrease to 50% Wednesday and then 40% by Thursday where it will stay through the weekend. As the rain chances decrease the temperatures will increase though!

