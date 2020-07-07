Advertisement

More COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Florida in daily update

Health officials say 3,943 people have died from the virus in the state.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 213,794 cases reported, 210,594 in Florida residents and 3,200 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,943 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 818 cases. This includes 783 residents and 35 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 40 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 938 cases. This includes 921 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 16 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Nine people have died from the virus and 68 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 372 cases. 334 of the cases are residents and 38 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 32 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 131 cases. 128 are residents and three are non-residents. Their ages range between 6 to 99 years-old. 21 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 201 cases. There are 198 residents and three are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There have been six hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 415 cases. There are 406 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 93 years-old. There have been 33 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 101 cases, all are local. The ages range from 15 to 99 years-old. There have been six deaths reported. Officials say ten people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 57 cases. They are 52 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and four hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 15 cases. There are 14 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 21 to 77. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 245 cases of COVID-19. All 245 are residents. The ages range from 10 to 85 years-old. One has been hospitalized from the virus in this county and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

