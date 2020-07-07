One dead after car fleeing police crashes

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for a person that ran from a single vehicle crash that left one dead on June 13.

Troopers say the crash happened is Holmes County. They say a SUV was fleeing from Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies when the driver lost control of the car and crashed. Troopers say a female in the car was ejected and died from her injuries.

Troopers say another person ran from the scene of the crash while the pursuing deputy gave aid to the female that was ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help to identify the person that fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Corporal Slick with the Florida Highway Patrol.

