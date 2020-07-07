Advertisement

One dead after car fleeing police crashes

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help to identify the person that fled the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help to identify the person that fled the scene.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for a person that ran from a single vehicle crash that left one dead on June 13.

Troopers say the crash happened is Holmes County. They say a SUV was fleeing from Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies when the driver lost control of the car and crashed. Troopers say a female in the car was ejected and died from her injuries.

Troopers say another person ran from the scene of the crash while the pursuing deputy gave aid to the female that was ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help to identify the person that fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Corporal Slick with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Florida in daily update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

News

Man arrested after deputies say he beat his girlfriend to death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say Daniel Ray Godwin, 38, was charged with one count of felony murder.

News

Local health expert shares the latest COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local health expert joined us live on Newschannel 7 Today with the latest COVID-19 information for Bay County.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 7 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Drive-Thru Testing Site Happening Tuesday In Springfield

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live from a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Springfield with updated information about the coronavirus outbreak in Bay County.

News

Tourism officials say 4th July Weekend was one of the largest we’ve seen

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local tourism officials say our area saw a big boom over the holiday weekend despite the pandemic.

News

4th of July Tourism Numbers

Updated: 16 hours ago
Tourism continues to boom in the Panhandle especially over the holiday weekend.

News

Bay District Schools Teacher Pay Raises

Updated: 16 hours ago
Bay District Schools will raise base pay for teachers, but it may not be as much as the bill Governor DeSantis signed.

News

Gulf Coast Insurance Help

Updated: 16 hours ago
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is offering help for those who lost insurance due to the pandemic.

News

EMS Paramedics Carrying Firearms

Updated: 16 hours ago
Some medical professionals can carry firearms into high-risk situations.