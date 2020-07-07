PCB Senior Center Pop Up Food Pantry

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Because of the extreme need throughout the area, there was a larger than expected turn out at the Pop Up Mobile Food Pantry at the Panama City Beach Senior Center.

Rebuild Bay County, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, hosted a pop-up mobile food pantry at the Senior Center where staff and volunteers distributed over 20,000 lbs. of food to those in need.

The boxes contained enough food to feed a family of four, four meals.

Chastity Wofford, Rebuild Bay County Communications Specialist said “In each box is about four meals for a family. So typically that is, like I said, between five and six hundred boxes of food.”

Adhering to the CDC guidelines, they asked that everyone stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

Rebuild Bay County, Inc. provides critical resources for the Bay County community during the Hurricane Michael extensive recovery process as well as other natural disasters and emergencies.

