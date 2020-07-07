Plans for students to return to classrooms this fall in the works in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many Bay District Schools students, their school year has been interrupted twice...first by Hurricane Michael, then the coronavirus pandemic.

As schools prepare to reopen this fall, many wonder what the new normal will be.

"We're trying to find a comfortable compromise, in regards to what that traditional classroom setting looks like. We don't want to make it so restrictive that students don't want to return back to that traditional classroom setting, but we also want to make sure it's a safe environment for those students to return," said Steve Moss, Chairman of the Bay District School Board.

School leaders have come up with a plan for reopening amid the pandemic.

That includes having rapid testing for the coronavirus on campus, social distancing in classroom and cafeterias, and waiving perfect attendance awards.

Getting students caught up on their lessons is also a priority.

“If students are on track, the teachers will continue on track, if students are ahead of the standards, they will meet them where they are there, if students are below standards or have significant gaps, they will meet them there,” said Denise Kelley, Assistant Superintendent of Bay District Schools.

On top of plans to reopen, school officials have come up with back up proposals should they have to revert to distance learning for any length of time.

Students and parents also have the option of enrolling in Bay Virtual School before the school year, but if they chose that option, they can’t go back to a brick-and-mortar school setting for that semester because of the difference in the pace of learning.

The school board will vote on the reopening plan next Tuesday.

Bay district schools also put out two new surveys, one for teachers and one for parents.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, July 13th.

