Advertisement

Plans for students to return to classrooms this fall in the works in Bay County

Bay District Schools board members discussed plans to reopen at a workshop Tuesday.
Bay District Schools board members discussed plans to reopen at a workshop Tuesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many Bay District Schools students, their school year has been interrupted twice...first by Hurricane Michael, then the coronavirus pandemic.

As schools prepare to reopen this fall, many wonder what the new normal will be.

"We're trying to find a comfortable compromise, in regards to what that traditional classroom setting looks like. We don't want to make it so restrictive that students don't want to return back to that traditional classroom setting, but we also want to make sure it's a safe environment for those students to return," said Steve Moss, Chairman of the Bay District School Board.

School leaders have come up with a plan for reopening amid the pandemic.

That includes having rapid testing for the coronavirus on campus, social distancing in classroom and cafeterias, and waiving perfect attendance awards.

Getting students caught up on their lessons is also a priority.

“If students are on track, the teachers will continue on track, if students are ahead of the standards, they will meet them where they are there, if students are below standards or have significant gaps, they will meet them there,” said Denise Kelley, Assistant Superintendent of Bay District Schools.

On top of plans to reopen, school officials have come up with back up proposals should they have to revert to distance learning for any length of time.

Students and parents also have the option of enrolling in Bay Virtual School before the school year, but if they chose that option, they can’t go back to a brick-and-mortar school setting for that semester because of the difference in the pace of learning.

The school board will vote on the reopening plan next Tuesday.

Bay district schools also put out two new surveys, one for teachers and one for parents.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, July 13th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Estuary Program Project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
An estuary program project is in the works with FSU PC.

News

Bay District Schools Reopening Plan

Updated: 9 minutes ago
At a workshop today, Bay District Schools showcased the reopening plan for Fall.

News

Bay County Emergency Management Grants

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Bay County is receiving multiple grants to help with the cost of COVID-19.

News

Bar Violations and Target Reopening

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Complaints from Florida residents about bar violations and a target reopening date.

News

Big Turnout at Springfield Testing Site

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Cars started lining up at 1:30 a.m. for Springfield's drive-through COVID-19 testing site and the turnout was huge.

Latest News

News

Monitoring Hospital Capacity

Updated: 13 minutes ago
We talk to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center about their plan for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

News

Bay County leaders establish St. Andrews/St. Joe Bays Estuary Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s RESTORE Act plan to add a project creating the St. Andrew/St. Joe Bays Estuary Program.

News

Bay County expecting first installment of CARES Act money

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County will receive about $30 million in CARES Act money, but is receiving its first installment of that money soon.

News

Additional COVID-19 mobile testing units coming to Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Due to high demand in testing, Bay County commissioners have requested additional mobile testing units in the county.

News

PCB Senior Center Pop Up Food Pantry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Rebuild Bay County, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast hosted a pop-up mobile food pantry at the Senior Center where staff and volunteers distributed over 20k lbs. of food to those in need .