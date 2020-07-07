Tourism officials say 4th July Weekend was one of the largest we’ve seen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Thousands flocked to our area to celebrate the Fourth of July and some say the holiday weekend was one of the largest turnouts they’ve ever seen, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“Fourth of July was huge to our local economy. We are taking such a hit in the spring from the closures. Our economy very much needed a strong weekend,” said Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts.

Lacee Rudd with Visit Panama City Beach said many local hotels, motels and other short term vacation rentals on the beach were packed.

“We’ve heard from our accommodation partners and industry partners in the area that this weekend was full, our occupancy rates were high,” said Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd.

Many visitors stayed in the Panama City area as well.

“We now have rooms available. I understand those bookings were strong that we didn’t have last year because we simply didn’t have the room Eastside of the Hathaway bridge,” said Roberts.

Rudd said they’ve seen an increase in tourism since the end of May.

“We’ve seen a lot of people coming in the area for weekend getaways. Not so much, extended stays like that typical seven day period. We’ve seen an increase in short-term weekend getaways since the short term rental ban has been lifted,” said Rudd.

Rudd said many came to the area before the 4th of July weekend and local officials are expecting to see more visitors this upcoming weekend as well.

Rudd said they’ll receive official tourism numbers and the economic impacts from June soon.

