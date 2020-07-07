Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with a passing batch of scattered storms in the Panhandle. We’ll see this batch grow in size after sunrise or a few hour after. You’ll need the umbrellas as the day unfolds for periodic scattered storms.

Otherwise, it’s quite warm and humid out with many on the coast near 80° to mid 70s inland. The clouds and storms will help keep most of our temperatures down in the morning hours as we gradually warm into the mid 80s for daytime highs.

This band of storms is developing along our stationary front and low pressure system draped across the Southeast in Alabama and Georgia. With plenty of warm and moist air in place and lift front the front and area of low pressure in the vicinity, we’ll have another stormy setup and the potential for heavy rains at times. Most pick up at least a quarter to a half inch of rain today, with some pockets of up to an inch or an inch and a half possible.

We’ll eventually see this setup slide just a bit further to the northeast over the next couple days and our rain chances will return to a more typical summery setup for a flare up of afternoon storms. They’ll be a bit more hit or miss from tomorrow and into the end of the week.

As the coverage of showers and storms drops by the mid to late week, the heat will crank up. Highs return to the 90s panhandle-wide and feels like temperatures return to the low triple digits.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms likely, some rain may be heavy at times. Highs today reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chance returning to a more hit or miss level for the rest of the week with heat on the rise.

