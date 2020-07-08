Armed robbery suspect arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Fort Walton Beach Police have arrested a man they say tried to rob another person while armed with a gun.

Police say Tuesday around 5:26 p.m. they responded to the Holiday Lodge and Suites on Miracle Strip Parkway after a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect, Wilfred Taylor, 33, of Citra, Florida, attacked the victim as the victim was entering a hotel room. They say Taylor tried to steal the victim’s wallet and car keys, which caused a struggle. During the struggle, Taylor reportedly hit the victim in the head with a gun.

They say Taylor fled the scene but was caught by police quickly.

Taylor is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.