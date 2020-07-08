Advertisement

Bay County Emergency Management program to receive grant funding

Bay County's Emergency Management program will received an additional COVID-19 grant.
Bay County's Emergency Management program will received an additional COVID-19 grant.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay County’s Emergency Management program will be receiving some extra financial assistance.

Every year the program receives two of the grants approved at Tuesday’s commission meeting, but this year the program will receive an additional grant to help offset the economic costs of COVID-19. It will help cover expenses like decontaminating emergency vehicles and the extra PPE equipment needed during the pandemic.

“So when the COVID-19 epidemic went to a state of emergency situation, really, to pivot to that was no real challenge for us. Our guys were working day in and day out. So they were ready to go, it was just a different set of strategies to use to try to battle this pandemic,” said Bay County commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

Combined, the grants will provide the program with $202,393.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals talk about the possibility of a mandatory mask order in Bay County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Should wearing masks be mandatory? A question many are asking since restrictions have eased and coronavirus case numbers have climbed in our state.

News

Graduation Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bay District Schools continues with its plan to hold in person graduation ceremonies in July.

News

Possible Mask Ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
We speak with local officials and residents about whether face masks should be mandatory.

News

COVID Risks

Updated: 6 hours ago
We look at which groups are at higher risk for contracting a more severe case of COVID-19.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
More heat and fewer storms are in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase

News

Policing Bars: State seeks help of Floridians

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The state is seeking the help of Floridians to police bars that may not be following CDC recommended guidelines during the pandemic.

News

Bay District Schools moves forward with plans to hold graduation ceremonies in July

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Graduation ceremonies were pushed back to July because of the coronavirus.

News

Patients with serious heart disease and type II diabetes among most at-risk from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
On the list were those with serious heart disease as well as type II diabetes among others.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center prepared for any spikes in COVID cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Recently the hospital cut back on visitors with certain exceptions.