Bay County Emergency Management program to receive grant funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay County’s Emergency Management program will be receiving some extra financial assistance.

Every year the program receives two of the grants approved at Tuesday’s commission meeting, but this year the program will receive an additional grant to help offset the economic costs of COVID-19. It will help cover expenses like decontaminating emergency vehicles and the extra PPE equipment needed during the pandemic.

“So when the COVID-19 epidemic went to a state of emergency situation, really, to pivot to that was no real challenge for us. Our guys were working day in and day out. So they were ready to go, it was just a different set of strategies to use to try to battle this pandemic,” said Bay County commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

Combined, the grants will provide the program with $202,393.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.