Advertisement

Bay District Schools meal program to continue into early August

By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -A pandemic-related meal program is continuing throughout the summer, but there’s been a slight change. Jordan McCool was live with a Bay District Schools official to explain the changes and how students can get free meals.

The pandemic-related meal program has provided nearly 800,000 meals to students to date.
The pandemic-related meal program has provided nearly 800,000 meals to students to date.(BDS)

Officials say the Bay District Schools Meal Program has provided nearly 800,000 meals since the pandemic first forced the closure of schools in March.

"We get so many comments from people saying that this is a life-saver for them," said BDS Communications Director Sharon Michalik.

Michalik says the school district has never done this before, calling it "Meals on the Bus".

“It’s working very, very well,” Michalik said, “It’s a huge project, but it’s a great service for the community and we know that it’s important.”

The USDA is no longer approving dinner programs, so you may notice that the food bags and boxes contain breakfast and lunch only. Michalik says buses will continue to drop off food on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of the month. She says students can also pick up meals Monday through Friday at several Bay District Schools from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit the district website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New hospitalizations reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 3,991 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

BDS Meal Program To Continue Through Early August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with a Bay District Schools official about updated information regarding the meals program the district put in place when schools closed in March.

News

Bay County Emergency Management program to receive grant funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
In addition to two annual grants, Bay County's Emergency Management program will also receive a grant this year to offset costs incurred by COVID-19.

News

Locals talk about the possibility of a mandatory mask order in Bay County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Should wearing masks be mandatory? A question many are asking since restrictions have eased and coronavirus case numbers have climbed in our state.

Latest News

News

Graduation Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
Bay District Schools continues with its plan to hold in person graduation ceremonies in July.

News

Possible Mask Ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
We speak with local officials and residents about whether face masks should be mandatory.

News

COVID Risks

Updated: 12 hours ago
We look at which groups are at higher risk for contracting a more severe case of COVID-19.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
More heat and fewer storms are in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase

News

Policing Bars: State seeks help of Floridians

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The state is seeking the help of Floridians to police bars that may not be following CDC recommended guidelines during the pandemic.