Bay District Schools meal program to continue into early August

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -A pandemic-related meal program is continuing throughout the summer, but there’s been a slight change. Jordan McCool was live with a Bay District Schools official to explain the changes and how students can get free meals.

The pandemic-related meal program has provided nearly 800,000 meals to students to date. (BDS)

Officials say the Bay District Schools Meal Program has provided nearly 800,000 meals since the pandemic first forced the closure of schools in March.

"We get so many comments from people saying that this is a life-saver for them," said BDS Communications Director Sharon Michalik.

Michalik says the school district has never done this before, calling it "Meals on the Bus".

“It’s working very, very well,” Michalik said, “It’s a huge project, but it’s a great service for the community and we know that it’s important.”

The USDA is no longer approving dinner programs, so you may notice that the food bags and boxes contain breakfast and lunch only. Michalik says buses will continue to drop off food on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of the month. She says students can also pick up meals Monday through Friday at several Bay District Schools from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit the district website.

